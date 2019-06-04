Lawsuit says thrill ride maker knew of defect before ride collapse at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS- A lawsuit filed against the maker of an amusement ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair says the company knew years before about a defect that caused the deadly crash.

Attorneys say they have a letter sent by the company in 2012 that shows it knew about a design flaw that could cause corrosion.

KMG previously has said the cause was excessive corrosion of a support beam where a carriage on the Fire Ball ride broke apart.

A message seeking comment on the lawsuit was left with the company on Monday.

