Krispy Kreme giving out 1-million free doughnuts on Friday

Posted 10:43 am, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45AM, June 4, 2019

June 7 is National Doughnut Day and Krispy Kreme wants you to celebrate with them.

The doughnut chain’s goal is to give away 1-million doughnuts.

You have to go get a free one to help them hit their goal!

If they hit their goal, they’ll have another giveway for their new doughnut later in June.

Click here for a list of participating stores.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.