Krispy Kreme giving out 1-million free doughnuts on Friday

June 7 is National Doughnut Day and Krispy Kreme wants you to celebrate with them.
The doughnut chain’s goal is to give away 1-million doughnuts.
You have to go get a free one to help them hit their goal!
If they hit their goal, they’ll have another giveway for their new doughnut later in June.
Click here for a list of participating stores.