AKRON, Ohio – Kayakers who were searching for a man who disappeared while swimming near Cascade Valley Metro Park found the body of another man.

The searchers were looking for Catalino Hernandez, 24, who disappeared while swimming Sunday.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, the kayakers found the body of a man in his 60s who was stuck to some tree branches.

He has not been identified.

The search for Hernandez is expected to continue Tuesday.

41.113076 -81.525193