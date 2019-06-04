Grab your umbrella! High rain chances Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The remainder of Tuesday evening will be mostly cloudy which will keep us warmer for overnight.

Here's a look at your FOX 8 Hourly Forecast:

For Wednesday, higher rain chances return and will increase throughout the afternoon as a front approaches. The majority of a severe threat will remain to the south of us, but a marginal risk of getting severe weather is possible.

At this point, most models are favoring a rain-free and very warm weekend. Start making your outdoor plans.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

