Free tickets to see Twenty One Pilots, The Killers during All-Star week

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Columbus band Twenty One Pilots will kick off a free, two-day concert series for All-Star week in July.

Twenty One Pilots will headline a show at Play Ball Park outside the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland on Friday, July 5.

Cleveland blues/rock band Welshly Arms will open.

Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m.

The Killers will headline a show at the same location on Saturday, July 6.

Garage punk band White Reaper will open.

The concerts are free, but you have to get tickets in advance.

They are available here, first-come, first-served, starting at 1 p.m. June 5.

