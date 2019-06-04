Fox Recipe Box: Crispy Bacon Wrapped Salmon

CLEVELAND, Oh — Pier W is celebrating Copper River Salmon Season and executive chef Regan Reik shared one of his favorite salmon recipes with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer.
Pan Roasted Copper River Sockeye Salmon, Crispy Bacon Wrap, Local Goat Cheese and Dijon Mustard Fondue, Butter Braised Summer Squash
Ingredients
(4) 5oz Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets
8 oz Slab bacon, sliced paper thin and layed out onto wax paper
8 oz whole milk
½ cup sour cream
4 oz Mackenzie Creamery Goat Cheese
2 T Dijon Mustard
Salt and pepper To Taste
8 oz Summer Baby Squash, Trimmed
3 oz whole butter
Zest of 1 lemon
Method
- Season the fillets with salt and pepper, then wrap each piece with the slices of bacon.
- In a medium saucepan, combine the milk, sour cream, goat cheese, and Dijon mustard. Heat slowly over low heat, and stir often as not to burn the fondue. Continue to heat until fondue becomes creamy and the cheese is melted. Season the sauce with the salt, pepper, and lemon zest. Strain through a fine mesh strainer, and set aside.
- On the stove top, heat a nonstick fry pan over medium heat with no oil. Add the wrapped wild salmon, and brown on all sides. When the fish is brown on all sides, remove from the pan, and slice into 4 pieces. Add the squash, and butter.
- Season and sauté the vegetables in the butter, over medium heat, until they are tender. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- To plate, place about ½ cup of fondue in the center of a warm plate, then top with ¼ of the sautéed vegetables. Finally, arrange the slices of salmon around the vegetables, and serve. Bon Appetit!