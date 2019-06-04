Fox Recipe Box: Crispy Bacon Wrapped Salmon

CLEVELAND, Oh — Pier W is celebrating Copper River Salmon Season and executive chef Regan Reik shared one of his favorite salmon recipes with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer.

Pan Roasted Copper River Sockeye Salmon, Crispy Bacon Wrap, Local Goat Cheese and Dijon Mustard Fondue, Butter Braised Summer Squash

Ingredients

(4) 5oz Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets

8 oz Slab bacon, sliced paper thin and layed out onto wax paper

8 oz whole milk

½ cup sour cream

4 oz Mackenzie Creamery Goat Cheese

2 T Dijon Mustard

Salt and pepper To Taste

8 oz Summer Baby Squash, Trimmed

3 oz whole butter

Zest of 1 lemon

Method