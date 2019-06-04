× Fired Warrensville Heights police officer will not face criminal charges

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a Warrensville Heights police officer fired in January after being accused of a sexual assault while on duty will not face criminal charges.

Officials with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office told the FOX 8 I-TEAM that the matter involving former Warrensville Heights Officer David Mack was “thoroughly investigated” by prosecutors and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“Following a complete review of the evidence in this matter, it was determined charges would not be pursued at this time,” a spokesman with the county prosecutor stated.

Mack was fired January 31, a day after a disciplinary hearing was held.

According to documents obtained by the I-TEAM, after a public record’s request, Mack’s termination letter states he was fired for “highly inappropriate actions,” and for “dishonesty exhibited during the investigation.”

A police report states Mack was allegedly involved in inappropriate behavior which may be sexual in nature, while on duty on January 24. The report further states that a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by Mack.

The assault allegedly happened inside a Warrensville Heights police cruiser.

