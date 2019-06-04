Fired Warrensville Heights police officer will not face criminal charges
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a Warrensville Heights police officer fired in January after being accused of a sexual assault while on duty will not face criminal charges.
Officials with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office told the FOX 8 I-TEAM that the matter involving former Warrensville Heights Officer David Mack was “thoroughly investigated” by prosecutors and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
“Following a complete review of the evidence in this matter, it was determined charges would not be pursued at this time,” a spokesman with the county prosecutor stated.
Mack was fired January 31, a day after a disciplinary hearing was held.
According to documents obtained by the I-TEAM, after a public record’s request, Mack’s termination letter states he was fired for “highly inappropriate actions,” and for “dishonesty exhibited during the investigation.”
A police report states Mack was allegedly involved in inappropriate behavior which may be sexual in nature, while on duty on January 24. The report further states that a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by Mack.
The assault allegedly happened inside a Warrensville Heights police cruiser.