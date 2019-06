AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating a homicide.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, two people were fighting near the intersection of Princeton Street and W. South Street, according to police.

A 22-year-old man was shot several times.

He died at Cleveland Clinic Akronn General Medical Center.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

The victim has not been identified.