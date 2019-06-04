Fight ends in deadly shooting in Akron; police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating a homicide.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, two people were fighting near the intersection of Princeton Street and W. South Street, according to police.

A 22-year-old man was shot several times.

He died at Cleveland Clinic Akronn General Medical Center.

The victim has not been identified.

The suspect has been identified as Eugene Calvin Wells Jr., 24, according to Akron police.

He’s wanted for aggravated murder.

Wells also has an escape warrant that was issued in August 2018.

Wells should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information that can help, call (330)375-2490.