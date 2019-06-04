Fight ends in deadly shooting in Akron; police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

Posted 9:06 am, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10AM, June 4, 2019

AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating a homicide.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, two people were fighting near the intersection of Princeton Street and W. South Street, according to police.

A 22-year-old man was shot several times.

He died at Cleveland Clinic Akronn General Medical Center.

The victim has not been identified.

The suspect has been identified as Eugene Calvin Wells Jr., 24, according to Akron police.

He’s wanted for aggravated murder.

Wells also has an escape warrant that was issued in August 2018.

Wells should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information that can help, call (330)375-2490.

Google Map for coordinates 41.061660 by -81.534572.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.