Elyria police: 11-year-old calls 911 when grandmother overdoses

Posted 8:00 am, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:47AM, June 4, 2019

Angela Burgess, Courtesy: Elyria Police Department

ELYRIA, Ohio – Elyria police responded to a 911 call Saturday.

An 11-year-old girl called to report her grandmother was unresponsive and barely breathing.

The child said she found her grandmother on the coffee table face down.

According to a police report, officers and emergency crews found Angela Burgess, 48, unresponsive in her living room.

Emergency responders administered 6 milligrams of NARCAN before Burgess woke up.

According to the report, Burgess told emergency responders she had snorted heroin.

Burgess was arrested on a charge of endangering children.

Some pills found at the home are also being tested.

