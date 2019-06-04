Cleveland announces road closures, parking restrictions ahead of ‘First Pitch of Summer’ event

CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is rolling out road closures and parking restrictions for ‘The First Pitch of Summer’ event this Saturday.

The event, taking place Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m., happens before the first pitch in the Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees game at 4:10 p.m. The ball used for the ceremonial pitch will have a long journey. 1,000 people will take part in pitching the ball from League Park to Progressive Field.

The road closures and parking restrictions will begin at 8 a.m. and will take place on the following roads:

East 66 th Street – Lexington Ave. to Chester Ave.

Street – Lexington Ave. to Chester Ave. Chester Avenue (westbound) – East 66 th Street to East 21 st Street

Street to East 21 Street East 21 st Street – Chester Avenue to Prospect Avenue

Street – Chester Avenue to Prospect Avenue Prospect Avenue – East 21 st Street to Bolivar Road

Street to Bolivar Road Bolivar Road – Prospect Avenue to East 9 th Street

Street Linwood Avenue – East 66th Street to East 70th Street

If you want to take part in the pitch relay, you have to register here in advance.

The first 1,250 registrants for the pitch relay will receive an event t-shirt, access to the festival at League Park and a ticket to a Cleveland Indians home game in September.

More details on the party here.