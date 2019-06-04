Canton firefighters rescue dog from burning house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- Canton firefighters rescued and resuscitated a dog from a Tuesday morning house fire.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of 19th Street NW to battle a blaze at a two-story home with reports of possible entrapment, according to officials.

During their primary search, firefighters found a dog, Dolly, trapped on the first floor of the home. The person who lived in the home wasn't there.

Crews carried Dolly out of the home and administered oxygen and water.

Thanks to their care, Dolly was saved. Video provided to FOX 8 by the department shows her up and walking around.

Officials said the fire was accidental and started on the stovetop. When firefighters arrived they found a pan on the stove and the surrounding wall were burning.

The home suffered approximately $10,000 in structural damage and $5,000 of damage to its contents. The utilities have been disconnected and the doors and windows have been boarded up.