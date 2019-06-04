× Browns’ Duke Johnson still wants traded, says he won’t be ‘disgruntled employee’

BEREA, Ohio— Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson still wants to be traded from the organization.

He spoke to reporters at the team’s training facility Tuesday afternoon on the first day of mini-camp.

Johnson said his reason behind the request is because he was on the trade block a month before requesting a trade from the organization. It had nothing to do with the Browns acquiring troubled running back Kareem Hunt, Johnson said.

“I understand the nature of the league. I understand his job. John Dorsey’s job is to do what’s best for the team,” Johnson said. “Getting rid of me for a bigger piece, a better piece? Then I’m going to get with it. As I said before, my trade request was to meet them at a middle ground.”

The 25-year-old touted his loyalty to the team over several rough seasons.

“My role with this team hasn’t been big in four years, not just last year,” Johnson said. “I didn’t complain; I just came out here and did my job.”

He said he does not want to be a distraction and won’t be a “disgruntled employee.”

When asked about Duke’s situation, quarterback Baker Mayfield said it’s not awkward and he hopes the running back can be a professional.

“I hope he understands that guys are here for him. Whether he is here or not, the relationship goes beyond football,” Jarvis Landry said.

