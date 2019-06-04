Boy found guilty in stepmother’s shooting death in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- A boy was found guilty Tuesday in the shooting death of his stepmother, Shavonne Willis, 30.

The child, who was 10 years old at the time of the crime, was found guilty of unclassified murder. He will be sentenced on June 21.

The shooting happened on East 121st in Cleveland in September of 2018. Officers were called to reports of shots fired and a female shot. When they arrived, Willis was taken to the hospital where she died.

Willis' stepson was also at the scene and was not hurt. At the time, the shooting suspect was described as a male in his 30s who was wearing a hoodie.

The boy was later brought to the homicide unit by his father and placed under arrest, and charged with unclassified murder.

