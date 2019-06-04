April 8, 2019: Medina Road Trip
Here is the list of places visited during our Road Trip to Medina.
The Alpaca Boutique
4195 Abbeyville Road
330.725.2977
www.TheAlpacaBoutique.com
Just Mike’s Jerky
711 W Smith Road
330.302.4082
www.justmikesjerky.com
Cocoa
102 W Washington Street
330.952.2292
www.cocoamedinaohio.com
High Voltage Karting
333 Foundry Street
330.333.9000
www.HighVoltageKarting.com
Circles on the Square
28 S Court Street
330.952.2728
www.circlesonthesquare.net
Board and Brush
3725 Medina Road
330.304.6683
www.boardandbrush.com/medina
Diner 42
665 Lafayette Road
330.725.2777
www.diner-42.com
Gardener’s Cottage
226 S Court Street
330.721.6633
www.gardenerscottagemedina.com
The Bookstore & Handmade Marketplace
109 W Washington Street
330.952.0404
www.TheBookStoreInMedina.com
Stitches & Stowaways
149 N Medina Line Road
www.facebook.com/stitchesstowaways
Lagerheads Brewery
325 W Smith Road
330.721.2337
www.LagerHeads.us
Fabric Obsession
142 N Court Street
330.725.3226
www.FabricObsession.com