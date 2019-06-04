April 8, 2019: Medina Road Trip

Posted 10:55 am, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:03AM, June 4, 2019

Here is the list of places visited during our Road Trip to Medina.

The Alpaca Boutique
4195 Abbeyville Road
330.725.2977
www.TheAlpacaBoutique.com

Just Mike’s Jerky
711 W Smith Road
330.302.4082
www.justmikesjerky.com

Cocoa
102 W Washington Street
330.952.2292
www.cocoamedinaohio.com

High Voltage Karting
333 Foundry Street
330.333.9000
www.HighVoltageKarting.com

Circles on the Square
28 S Court Street
330.952.2728
www.circlesonthesquare.net

Board and Brush
3725 Medina Road
330.304.6683
www.boardandbrush.com/medina

Diner 42
665 Lafayette Road
330.725.2777
www.diner-42.com

Gardener’s Cottage
226 S Court Street
330.721.6633
www.gardenerscottagemedina.com

The Bookstore & Handmade Marketplace
109 W Washington Street
330.952.0404
www.TheBookStoreInMedina.com

Stitches & Stowaways
149 N Medina Line Road
www.facebook.com/stitchesstowaways

Lagerheads Brewery
325 W Smith Road
330.721.2337
www.LagerHeads.us

Fabric Obsession
142 N Court Street
330.725.3226
www.FabricObsession.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.