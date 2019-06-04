Alabama considers chemical castration for child molesters

ALABAMA– A bill introduced by a lawmaker in Alabama calls for chemical castration for some child molesters.

According to WIAT, State Rep. Steve Hurst introduced the bill, known as HB 379, for sex offenders over the age of 21 who have committed sex offenses against children.

“They have marked this child for life and the punishment should fit the crime,” Hurst told the TV station.

HB 379, which is now reportedly on the governor’s desk awaiting signature, would mean those sex offenders would undergo chemical castration before they leave prison.

Hurst has introduced a similar bill in the past.

An attorney told WIAT he believes the bill would be challenged under the 8th Amendment of the Constitution, pertaining to “cruel and unusual punishment.”