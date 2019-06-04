911 failure in Cuyahoga County for 2nd time in 10 days

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio – For the second time in 10 days, several areas in Cuyahoga County have experienced 911 failure.

Monday night, Highland Heights, Berea, Beachwood and Pepper Pike reported their 911 lines were down.

As of Tuesday morning, Motorola Call Works reports it is having routing issues in Cuyahoga County.

Motorola Call Works services Southwest Dispatch.

911 calls are currently going to the wrong location.

That is causing a slight delay in response time, as the 911 calls have to be transferred to the appropriate person.

On May 26, multiple areas in Cuyahoga County reported 911 outages.

Emergency communications offices at that time reported a software issue.