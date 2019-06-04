× 91-year-old hit-and-run victim is ‘pillar’ in Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND – Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck a 91-year-old man who was working in his front yard Monday afternoon. Now, damaged trees, broken glass and uprooted hedges are evidence left behind from the horrific scene in front of a home on East 144th Street, in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

“He was working in his yard, he was cutting the hedges.”

Thomas Price, 91, was doing something that he loved around 3 p.m. Monday, when out of nowhere, a 4 door, 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, traveling at a high rate of speed, went off the right side of the road and clipped a tree, striking Price from behind then hitting the side of his house.

Two occupants were inside the car, the male driver and female passenger, abandoning the car and fleeing the scene.

Josie Brown, the victim’s neighbor said, “I heard noise out here, people talking, aaahhhh. I came to the door, on my porch, and looked out and saw the car sitting out here.”

Michelle Williams lives directly across the street and says while she’s sad her neighbor was injured, she’s not surprised.

“They speed up and down this street all the time,” Williams said. “It says 25 miles an hour on this street, they come down this street doing 60, 70.”

Mr. Price, is a pillar in his neighborhood. Neighbors say he’s lived here for more than 50 years and would often be seen working in his front yard.

Brown said, “All I know is that he’s a good neighbor. He take care of his own business and he’ll help you if he can.”

And now, prayers for a full recovery, and that the people who fled the scene are brought to justice.

Neighbor Cassandra Greathouse said, “He is a good man and to see this be, this what he do every year, whatever, he comes out and cleaning his stuff and everything else. This is a tragedy, and God knows I hope he’s gonna be alright.”

Neighbors said Price is responsive, but still hospitalized in serious condition, with head injuries.

Police have not said if they know who they’re looking for. Still there have been no arrests.

Continuing coverage, here.