$3K worth of koi fish stolen from Strongsville rescue, police say

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Strongsville police are investigating after thieves managed to steal over $3,000 worth of koi fish from a local rescue.

Rich Price of Strongsville runs the Ohio Fish Rescue and discovered the koi missing early Friday morning.

“The front yard pond wasn’t crystal clear, it was kind of muddy, which was the first thing that threw me off. And I didn’t see any koi. I started looking harder and then was like, 'oh my god,'” said Price.

The non-profit organization takes in unwanted pet fish and other aquatic species. They also rehome them.

The rescue, which is run out of Price’s home, is also a hit on YouTube.

In fact, several weeks ago, Youtube star "The Pond Guy," Greg Wittstock, built the front yard koi pond free of charge.

“Ever since I got into the fish rescue, the good people in the fish community have turned my heart around. The fish community is a great community and it just happens to be somebody who wanted them more than we did,” said Price.

Price plans to turn the front pond into a goldfish pond now.

If you would like to help his organization, you can donate here.