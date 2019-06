PARMA, Ohio– A little boy is kicking off summer by doing something wonderful to help others.

Lucas held a lemonade stand in Parma on Monday to raise funds to support the Parma police K-9 unit. He calls it “Operation Happy Pup.”

Parma Fire Department Rescue 3 stopped by to visit Lucas and support him.

“Thanks for your outstanding efforts Lucas, you are our hero. But we think you should join our crew some day!” the fire department wrote on Facebook.

Read more, here.