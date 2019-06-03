Woodstock stolen: Montville resident contacts police when patriotic yard ornament disappears

MONTVILLE, Ohio – A family’s beloved yard ornament is missing.

It’s a wooden Woodstock – a character from the Peanuts comic.

Woodstock was hand-painted and he’s carrying an American flag and wearing an Uncle Sam patriotic hat.

Woodstock was in a flowerbed in the Turnberry neighborhood.

Police say they’re aware the Woodstock doesn’t have a large monetary value, but they say it is very meaningful to the owners.

According to police, the owners just want their Woodstock returned and willing to forgo pressing charges if it is returned in the same condition it was taken.