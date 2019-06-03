Windows smashed, purses stolen in Strongsville parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio-- Cortney Kalfas of Strongsville walked out of her Orange Theory class on May 20 to find her car had been broken into.

“They had smashed out passenger window behind the driver. There was glass everywhere. Really the only thing that was taken was the purse,” Kalfas said.

Police say there were at least 10 cars were smashed that morning in the Southpark Center parking lot. It appears their owners were in the same 5:30 a.m. class.

“I immediately called my husband and started calling my credit card companies, calling my bank to make sure I put an alert on my checking account,” Kalfas said.

It wasn’t until Kalfas got home when the realization hit her. She had left her wedding ring and engagement ring in her purse.

“We have been married since February. It was the ring he proposed to me with and the ring we were blessed to be married with, so it’s very sentimental,” Kalfas said.

Mall management said police are reviewing surveillance video.