CLEVELAND-- FOX 8 News reporter Jessica Dill and her husband, Michael, are expecting their first child.

On Monday, they posted a video revealing Baby Muenster's gender and it's a home run.

Jessica pitched to Michael, who swung for the fences and hit the ball to reveal a cloud of pink.

Their dog, Percy, didn't seem very excited by news.

Baby Girl Muenster is due Oct. 31.