Two Wellington middle schoolers face charges for threats

WELLINGTON, Ohio – The chief of police in Wellington tells FOX 8 news two juveniles who are students of McCormick Middle School are in the juvenile detention center awaiting charges for threats.

According to police, the department was made aware of a threat against the school after students brought it to the attention of school leaders.

Wellington police determined there was validity to the threat and arrested two juveniles.

The principal of the school, Nathan Baxendale, alerted families on Saturday.

“The safety of your children is the main priority of the entire Wellington Schools staff and the quick action of the entire McCormick family on Friday is a testament to that commmitment,” Baxendale said in a statement.

The students have not been identified.

No word on what charges they are facing.