Temperatures back in the 70s; Rain and thunder comes mid-week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A chilly night ahead with some locales dropping into the upper 30’s! Most will stay in the 40’s and good news… we’ll warm up quickly! Temperatures will top in the upper 70’s Tuesday. Mostly sunny with high clouds moving in late in the day. I can’t rule out an isolated shower in the evening but it’s not likely.

Our next shot of rain will arrive on Wednesday with rumbles of thunder. The severe threat will be confined to Southern Ohio. Stay tuned, that may change. Temperatures will at least be a little more on the seasonable side and above as we get closer to the weekend.

Here is our 8-day forecast: