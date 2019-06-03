Shooting victims were found in parking lot following teen party in Pepper Pike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio - A police report and 911 calls indicate a shooting in Pepper Pike Saturday happened in the parking lot outside Restaurant Europa following a teen party.

Four people were hospitalized. Three of them had injuries from a shooting. Another person had injuries from broken glass.

All of the names on the police report have been redacted, indicating that everyone involved is a minor.

Police responded to the scene shortly after midnight early Sunday.

Multiple 911 calls came in from concerned neighbors who heard gunshots.

One call came in from the scene. In the call, it sounds as though people are trying to revive a person who has been shot.

Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Monday police told FOX 8, “We have received additional information, and progress has been made in the development of the case.”

Stay with FOX 8 for more on this developing story. Read more, here.