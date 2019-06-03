Run, hide, fight: Brooklyn city employees train for active shooter situation

Brooklyn police conducted active shooter training with city employees on May 21, days before the mass shooting.

"You have to be prepared at any time. You never know," said Jill Ludwig, a longtime city employee who took part in the training. "I learned there are ways to protect ourselves, that we're stronger than we think. We learned how to run, hide, fight in case something were to happen here."

The training included a presentation from an officer followed by lifelike active shooter drills. It focused on what to expect from a potential gunman, first responders and how to

respond by first running, hiding, or fighting back.

"It's chaos, and it's hard for people to recognize order out of that chaos when something's happening, but if you can provide that little bit of thread of knowledge, it will help them through to survive," said Brooklyn Police Chief Scott Mielke.

Police also instructed participants on the importance of cooperating with law enforcement, keeping their hands up and directing officers to the active shooter.

"Having that mindset of, 'What am I going to if I'm in danger?' ahead of time, a little bit of training, people fall back on that, they fall back on what they know," Mielke said.

He said police have also conducted similar training sessions at local businesses.