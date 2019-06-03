Ready to play ball with Carlos Carrasco?

Posted 1:00 am, June 3, 2019, by

FOX 8 has teamed up with Window Nation to bring you the 2019 Home Run Challenge with pitcher Carlos Carrasco!  Ready to see if you can hit a ball pitched by this Cleveland baseball star?  Click here to enter to become a finalist in our Home Run Challenge!

Here’s how it’ll work:

We’ll select 10 finalists in mid-July at random to play with Carlos.

The finalists will be placed in a bracket for one-on-one match-ups. Each finalist will be thrown a designated number of pitches. Whoever hits the most home runs will be the winner. Each bracket winner will advance to the next round until there is a champion!

Register for this once in a lifetime experience from June 3rd through July 14th.

Official Rules can be found on the bottom of the contest entry page.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.