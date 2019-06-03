Pepper Pike police say they’ve made progress in weekend shooting that injured four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio - Police in Pepper Pike are investigating a shooting.

It happened around 12:05 a.m. Sunday on Pinetree Road.

According to police, multiple gunshots were fired following a social gathering.

Monday, police said the party was being held at Europa Restaurant.

Three people were shot. One person was cut with broken glass.

Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Monday police told FOX 8, “We have received additional information, and progress has been made in the development of the case.”

