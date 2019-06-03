Ohio hospital reports patient death amid Legionnaires outbreak

Posted 9:37 am, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:39AM, June 3, 2019

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Authorities say a patient has died amid an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in a recently opened central Ohio hospital.

Mount Carmel Health System says the patient who died Sunday was among the seven who had been diagnosed with the disease after being hospitalized at Mount Carmel Grove City. However, Dr. Richard Streck, chief clinical operations officer for the system, says it’s too early to determine the final cause of death.

Streck says the hospital is working with state and county health officials to identify the source of the bacteria. He says it is running tests, implementing water restrictions and doing supplemental disinfection of the water supply.

Streck advises patients who develop a cough, muscle aches, headaches, fever or shortness of breath after being hospitalized to contact their primary care physician.

