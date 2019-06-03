‘Obviously heartless’: 5-year-old’s skull, collarbone fractured when glass bottle is thrown from SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Investigators in California are searching for the person who threw a glass bottle from a moving SUV, seriously injuring a 5-year-old girl.

KTLA reports the attack happened at around 2:40 p.m. Friday. Karla Zosoyas was walking home from school with her brothers and sisters at the time. An SUV passed by heading south, and a bottle was thrown from inside.

Zosoyas was bleeding from her head and nose and was taken to an intensive care unit at a children's hospital. Family members told KTLA doctors were working Saturday to relieve pressure in her skull caused by a brain bleed. Her skull and collarbone were broken.

"I feel really bad for her. She's such a young age and she has to suffer through this, and she doesn't really know what's happening fully," said her sister, Maria Zosoyas. "For my family, everyone's scared and angry, because whoever did this obviously was heartless. They didn't care."

The SUV was described as being a large, silver or gray SUV. It had collision damage on the front, driver-side corner and was fitted with dark six- or eight-spoke wheels.

****Public Assistance Request**** On May 31, 2019, about 2:38 PM, an occupant in a large silver or gray SUV ( a Chevy Tahoe type) driving south on Lincoln Ave. from Bayfield Dr. in Corona, threw an object at pedestrians walking. Click link 4 more👇https://t.co/rzaq1ivIsN pic.twitter.com/Kxdt1ekhew — Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) June 1, 2019

