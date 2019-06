Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a pole.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Pearl Rd. and Leopold Ave.

The motorcyclist -- who has not been identified -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pearl Rd. was closed between Gifford Ave. and Ardmore Ave. while the Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit was on scene.

Accident Leopold at Pearl Rd. Pearl closed Ardmore - Gifford. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 3, 2019

The crash knocked out several traffic lights in the area.