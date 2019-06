Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Samaria Rice has delivered 170,000 signed petitions to the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association, against the rehiring of former officer Timothy Loehmann.

Loehmann was cleared in Tamir Rice’s 2014 shooting but fired in 2017 for failing to disclose to Cleveland he’d been previously forced out by another department.

The city’s arbitrator in December 2018 upheld Loehmann’s firing.

The CPPA has appealed the ruling.

