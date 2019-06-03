More clues uncovered after serial killer admits murdering woman whose remains were found in Willoughby Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio- The FOX 8 I-Team is uncovering more clues to a cold case murder-- a case tied to a serial killer making national headlines.

Detectives from Willoughby Hills traveled to Texas in December to meet with Samuel Little about the unsolved case of a woman whose remains were found in 1983. They brought with them an anthropologist's sketch and asked if he remembered her.

"When he looked at the picture, I remember him tapping on the photo and saying, that's the girl; I think that's the girl," said Detective Jamie Onion. "He said the hair in the sketch was wrong but the facial features were right."

Little, who has admitted to killing more than 90 women across the country, told detectives he met the woman on the streets of Cleveland and killed her about 30 minutes later.

"He strangled her and then drove her to the location where we believe she was found," Onion said.

Little believes the woman was killed in the late 1970s.

Little is serving life sentences for other murders. He was indicted last week for two cold cases in Cuyahoga County, but before he can be brought to justice in this case, investigators need to identify the woman.

They have pictures of her dress, and some jewelry she was wearing.

"We are looking for anybody that has ties with a family member that has been known to be missing during that time frame," said Detective Ron Parmertor. "We need to get a name so we can do some research."

Anyone with information is asked to call Willoughby Hills police right away.

Continuing coverage.