Missing: Sha’Nija Stafford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help locate missing individuals across Northeast Ohio and reunite them with their families.

Sha'Nija Stafford, 16, was last seen May 2 in Akron. She attended morning classes at Firestone High School, but never showed up for her afternoon classes.

Sha'Nija was wearing a white jacket with blue stripes on the sleeves, jeans and white and blue Jordan tennis shoes.

She is 5'5" and weighs 160 pounds.

If you have seen Sha'Nija please call Sgt. Ross with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2530.

***More missing cases here***