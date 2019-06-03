‘Beware of this deer’: Woman, dog recovering after rare attack in Mentor-on-the-Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio -- A woman and her dog are recovering after a rare deer attack in their Mentor-on-the-Lake front yard.

"I said no, no, no, it's okay, like I'm going, but she didn't like that," explained Gabby Koshar, describing the encounter.

Koshar says she and her elderly dog, Maggie, who is blind in one eye, walked from the door of their home to the front yard, when she noticed a deer and her fawn near the driveway.

Realizing the potential danger, Koshar says she began to back away towards her front porch when the deer followed her and began to attack, kicking and stomping her in the back then doing the same to Maggie.

"I was like, okay, this is how it's going to happen," said Koshar. "I hear people getting hit in the head by deer and I was like, okay, this is how I'm going to go, but I just made sure that my head was covered so I could help my animals."

Koshar says Maggie received the brunt of the attack and required surgery to survive injuries.

"This incision is where they had to re-stitch in the muscles to her ribs because all the muscles in between her ribs were ripped off," explained Koshar.

Wildlife experts call this type of attack rare but caution people should always be careful when they encounter wildlife, especially when fawns are involved.

"In the spring it gets a little different because wildlife parents are very devoted to their young and white-tailed deer are no exception," said Jamey Emmert, spokesperson for the Ohio Division of Wildlife. "They will defend their fawn if they feel threatened."

Emmert says off-leash pets are seen as predators by deer.

During the attack, Koshar says Maggie got off her leash then the deer began to attack the dog. She says she wanted to share her story because she fears this could happen again and a child could get hurt.

"Just beware of this deer with her babies cause she is feisty; she is feisty and she will come at you."