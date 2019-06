× It’s almost time for the FOX 8 and Cleveland Metroparks Golf Outing

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio– The second annual FOX 8 and Cleveland Metroparks Golf Outing, sponsored by Crown Acura, is this weekend.

The tournament, held at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Brecksville, begins at 9 a.m.

It’s $80 per person or $320 per team. All participants receive lunch, golf balls and tees. The first-place team wins $2,000.

More information on the outing here