IKEA recreates living rooms from iconic TV shows

Ikea wants to transport customers to the living rooms of their favorite TV shows.

The furniture store's new ads show how people can recreate iconic sets in their very own homes.

The ad campaign is called the "Real Life Series" and features designs from "Friends," "The Simpsons" and "Stranger Things." Ad Week reports that it took around two months to track down all the right pieces. They were designed with 3D software to look as close as possible to the actual rooms.

Customers can only see the stores in the Middle East. But the company plans to list the items online so anyone can recreate the rooms.

