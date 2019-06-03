Fox 8 Jukebox: Sanyuka Children’s Choir

Posted 9:44 am, June 3, 2019

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Sanyuka Children's Choir brought their positive energy, smiles  and native music to the Fox 8 studio. The choir is made up of orphaned children ages 8-16 from Uganda. The choir will be in the United States until October and would love to perform in your community. This experience is life-changing for these children as it broadens their view of the world and gives them hope for a better life. For information on booking the choir click here. 

