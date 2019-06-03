Fire department issues warning about leaving water bottles inside hot car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we kick off the summer months and warmer temps, a friendly reminder about leaving water bottles in your car on a hot day.

Firefighters say leaving water bottles on your seat or in the sunlight could cause a fire to break out in your car.

The Bainbridge Public Safety in Georgia recently posted the reminder on Facebook to warn people water bottles can combust in those conditions..

Back in 2017, David Richardson with the Midwest Fire Department in Oklahoma, told our sister station KFOR, "The sunlight will come through when it’s filled with liquid, and act as a magnifying glass as you would with regular optics."

In a test at the Midwest City Fire Department, sunlight magnified through a bottle of water and reached temperatures of 250 degrees.

Richardson said the extra heat can focus on a car’s interior materials, such as fabrics seats or mats, and potentially set them on fire.

To be safe, officials recommend keeping bottles of water out of your vehicle when not in use.