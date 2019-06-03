Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy opts for Panthers over Browns, reports say

Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will sign with the Carolina Panthers. That’s according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

McCoy visited the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea more than a week ago. He also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens.

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler, was released by the Buccaneers. Over nine season with Tampa Bay, he logged more than 50 sacks and nearly 300 tackles.

Ultimately, he opted to stay in the NFC South, where he’ll play his former team twice a season.

According to Schefter, McCoy’s one-year deal with the Panthers is worth up to $10.25 million.

