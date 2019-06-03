Deep-sea fishermen snag $1 million worth of drugs off South Carolina coast

CHARLESTON, South Carolina — It wasn’t the catch of the day that some deep-sea fisherman were hoping to snag off the coast of South Carolina.

They found an estimated 30 to 50 kilos of cocaine with a street value of up to $1 million.

It was pulled in by the fishermen about 70 miles southeast of Charleston. Once they realized what they were dealing with, they contacted the Coast Guard.

Police are now working with federal authorities to determine the source of the drugs. They also praised the fishermen for doing the right thing.