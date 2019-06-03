Cool, crisp day ahead with temps struggling to hit 60

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Grab your jacket Monday morning. It will be a chilly start to the workweek! Lows will dip in the 40s with some locations out east in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 by Monday.

Not feeling like June, that’s for sure! At least we’re dry with plenty of sunshine.

We definitely don’t need more. Here are some stats:

Our next shot of rain arrives on Wednesday with rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will at least be a little more on the seasonable side.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

