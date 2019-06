Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Bianca Crawford as one of Cleveland's Own.

Bianca is the founder of Motivated and Empowered Incorporated.The group's goal is to offer local youth a safe enivornment where they can learn the tools needed to be succesful in our society.

To nominate a person or organization to be one of Cleveland's Own, click here.