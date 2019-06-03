× Cleveland City Council votes to allow e-scooters

CLEVELAND– City council unanimously voted to allow electric scooters back into Cleveland on Monday.

The ordinance requires vendors, like Bird and Lime, to get permits and pay fees in order to operate in the city.

“This is about the way we get around in our city,” said Councilman Kerry McCormack, in a news release on Monday. “It gives more options for people to get out of their cars.”

City council emphasized the safety of riders and pedestrians by including the following rules:

No riding on streets with a speed limit over 35 mph, unless in a dedicated bike lane

No operating e-scooters over 12 mph

No operating by anyone under 18 year of age

No operating after dark

No riding on sidewalks in business districts

Bird, an electric scooter-sharing service, launched a pilot program in Cleveland in August, but it was short lived. Days later, the city’s law department ordered all scooters be removed from public streets and sidewalks. The company agreed to voluntarily pause its Cleveland operations.

Continuing coverage of this story here