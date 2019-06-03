Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp starts this week, and Odell Beckham Jr. says he’ll be there

BEREA, Ohio - This week we should see for the first time how the new offense is clicking for the Cleveland Browns.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield will have a full squad to practice with at the Browns mandatory minicamp.

Players are set to report Monday and begin organized team activities Tuesday.

On an Instagram post, Odell Beckham Jr. wrote in a comment, "I'll be there on the 3rd, u coming?"

OBJ did not show up for voluntary practices.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens said on Friday that the wide receiver had missed "a lot," specifically, "the offense."

