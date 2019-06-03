Bulk trash collection delays cause pileups in Parma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio-- Problems piled up in Parma as residents said their bulk trash was not picked up.

Bulk trash collection is once a month. It's a time when residents can put out larger items, like furniture or appliances.

Republic Services told the city of Parma it is behind on pickup because of the Memorial Day holiday and an unusually high volume of bulk waste. The company also said the delays are unacceptable.

“We have been in communication with Republic Services about when they anticipate being caught up. This week, residents should leave their bulk waste on the tree lawns without concern of being cited," Mayor Tim DeGeeter said, in a statement on Monday.

“As soon as Republic Services gives us additional information, we will post it on the City of Parma Facebook page.”