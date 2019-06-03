Baseball will be pitched from League Park to Progressive Field for the ‘First Pitch of Summer’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The First Pitch of Summer takes place Saturday, June 8.

Before the first pitch in the Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees game at 1:10 p.m., the ball used for the ceremonial pitch will have a long journey.

The party starts at League Park at 10 a.m.

1,000 people will take part in pitching the ball from League Park to Progressive Field.

It's a three mile journey.

It's a free celebration.

If you want to take part in the pitch relay, you have to register here in advance.

The first 1,250 registrants for the pitch relay will receive an event t-shirt, access to the festival at League Park and a ticket to a Cleveland Indians home game in September.

More details on the party here.