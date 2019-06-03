Baby cut from his mother’s womb after she was killed showing signs of breathing on own

CHICAGO-A baby boy who was cut from his mother’s womb after she was murdered is reportedly showing intermittent signs of breathing on his own.

Pastor Emma Lozano, a spokesperson for the family, told PEOPLE, “The baby is starting to be weaned off the respirator, but there’s a long way to go and we’re all praying for a miracle.”

This promising update comes a couple weeks after the little one, who was named Yadiel, opened his eyes.

The baby’s mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, was killed in April after authorities say she was lured to a Chicago woman’s home on an offer of free baby clothes.

Police say Ochoa-Lopez was strangled and her unborn baby was cut out of her. Her body was found in the garbage can in the backyard of the home. Police arrested and charged three people in the horrific crime.

On Friday, an attorney for Ochoa-Lopez’s husband, Yovany Lopez, said, “It’s still a long way to go for the baby, but the baby is fighting and surviving.”

