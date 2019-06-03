91-year-old Cleveland man working in front yard hurt in hit-and-run

CLEVELAND– A 91-year-old man who was working in his front yard is in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash.

It happened on Easts 144th Street near Bartlett Avenue in Cleveland at about 3 p.m. Monday.

The Cleveland Division of Police said a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix went off the side of the road and hit a tree. The car struck the elderly man and then his house before ending up in his front yard.

A witness told police that a male driver and female passenger left the car and fled on foot.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center with severe injuries, police said.

